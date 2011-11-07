* State subsidies seen as unsustainable in austerity period
* Few potential buyers seen
* Budget cuts likely, could force closures
By Sarah Morris and Robert Hetz
MADRID, Nov 7 Spain's next government could lean
hard on local politicians to close or privatize loss-making
television stations widely seen to be propaganda tools for local
authorities, as the country slashes spending and battles the
euro zone crisis.
In the run-up to Spain's Nov. 20 parliamentary election,
regional broadcasters are being cited as extravagances that
proliferated under local authorities in the boom years, which
are unsustainable in hard times.
The centre-right People's Party is expected to win the
election by a landslide. It already controls most of Spain's 17
autonomous regions and has announced spending cuts for public
broadcasting in some of those.
"At one stage every autonomous region wanted to have an
airport, even in places where that was completely pointless, and
that was also the case with regional television broadcasters,"
said a source in the media sector who is watching developments
ahead of the election.
"That needs to be rationalised and corrected."
Spain's indebted regions and town halls -- some of which owe
money to their own workers -- are seen as a risk to the
country's commitment to cut its public deficit to 6 percent in
2011 from 9.3 percent last year.
As well as respected central broadcaster Television Espanola
(TVE), there are 30 other state-funded channels in 13 of Spain's
17 autonomous regions, providing regional news and nurturing
cultures and languages such as Basque, Catalan and Galician.
Regional broadcasters received 814 million euros ($1.12
billion) in subsidies in 2009 and had accrued debts of 1.5
billion euros, according to a Deloitte report, meaning they were
costing every Spanish household 110 euros a year.
The Valencia region has three channels, that have
accrued a pile of debt, employing more than 1,300 workers, but
critics say their news programmes treated the former head of the
regional government, Francisco Camps, with kid gloves when he
faced charges of taking expensive suits as bribes.
"How are the politicians going to convince citizens they
need to cut costs from the pillars of the welfare state like
health and education while maintaining deficit-making companies
that are perfectly dispensable?" wrote Manuel del Pozo in an
editorial for right-of-centre financial daily Expansion, which
has called for the broadcasters to be shut down.
On the political left, newspaper El Pais has criticised
public broadcasters for mismanagement and even veteran Socialist
lawmaker Jose Bono cited local television services as an example
of "superfluous" spending.
In its election manifesto, Spain's conservative Popular
Party, has said it will set limits on spending and debts in the
state media and allow local authorities to seek private capital.
Most analysts think full privatisation is unlikely since
there are few potential buyers given a shortage of credit and
the falling advertising market.
Advertising in the nine-month period ending September fell
24.4 percent year-on-year at the regional broadcasters, compared
to an overall 7.5 percent fall in TV ads, said a report by
consultancy Infoadex.
POLITICAL HOT POTATOES
While broadcasting licences are valuable assets, Spain has
an already crowded television market.
The latest national channels to launch, Cuatro and La Sexta,
have managed to grow audience share but Cuatro was bought by
Mediaset Espana and Antena 3 is seen as a
suitor for La Sexta as the market consolidates.
Some analysts think closing regional channels would make
most economic sense to stem a flow of public funds that account
for 1 percent to 3.5 percent of regional budgets.
JB Capital Markets expects finances at regional broadcasters
to degenerate in the coming months as local authorities no
longer have large subsidies to offer.
"We believe that this should mean a likely major cut in not
only content spending, but also in headcount, and in some cases
it could actually mean closures," said JBCM in a note to
clients.
Some regional governments have already reached for
the hatchet. The new People's Party leadership in Castilla La
Mancha has announced a budget cut of 20 percent for that
region's public broadcaster next year followed by another of 30
percent.
But regional sensitivities could stand in the way of total
closures, say analysts.
In Catalonia, the right-leaning nationalist parliamentary
leader of CiU, Joan Duran i Lleida, told Reuters budget cuts at
the region's six channels were necessary, but defended their
existence.
"We're not in favour of privatising the Catalan autonomous
television," he said. "They (the PP) can do it in the areas they
govern. Let's see if they do, let's see if they want to do it in
their fiefdoms."
The first regional broadcasters date back to Spain's
transition to democracy in the early 1980s, but viewership has
fallen in recent years. According to figures from Kantar Media
the regional broadcasters' audience share fell to 11.3 percent
in 2010 compared to 18 percent in 2005.
Closures or even budget cuts would give private channels a
boost by easing competition, and releasing an advertising market
share of about 10 percent.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona
Ortiz)