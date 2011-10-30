* PP lead Socialists by 14.8-15 points
* Voters not swayed by ETA halt to violence
* Unemployment, austerity move voters
MADRID, Oct 30 Spain's opposition People's Party
(PP) is on course to win an absolute majority in Nov. 20
elections over a Socialist government reeling from austerity
measures and Europe's highest unemployment rate, according to
opinion polls on Sunday.
A Sigma Dos poll published in right-leaning daily El Mundo
gave the PP a lead of 14.8 percentage points, or enough to win
191 out of 350 seats in the lower chamber and avoid the need to
negotiate with regional parties, as many Spanish governments
have had to since democracy was restored in 1978.
Pollster Metroscopia estimated the PP were 15 points ahead
in a separate survey published in centre-left daily El Pais.
It added that while Socialist candidate and former Interior
Minister Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba's personal rating had improved
since Basque separatist group ETA declared an end to its 43
years of armed struggle on Oct. 20, his party's had not.
Metroscopia noted that only 44 percent of Socialist
supporters were prepared to vote for Prime Minister Jose Luis
Rodriguez Zapatero's party amid disenchantment over joblessness
and austerity measures designed to avoid a bailout as in other
euro zone members Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Unemployment figures released on Friday were the highest in
15 years at nearly five million and analysts said there were few
prospects that a battered economy could create new jobs in the
near future.
The PP has yet to publish an explicit manifesto, but is
widely expected to step up cost-cutting. Analysts point out,
however, that voters are so keen to ditch the Socialists that
they will take a chance with the PP's Mariano Rajoy even if they
do not fully know what he plans.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)