* YTD demand down 0.5 pct
* Coal overtakes gas for 2nd month
MADRID, Nov 1 Demand for electricity in major
gas importer Spain fell by 3.7 percent in October year-on-year
after a fall of 1.3 percent in September, national grid manager
REE said on Tuesday.
The data echoed a report by Spain's central bank on Monday
that domestic demand had slumped, which has led some economists
to predict the economy may enter a recession in the final thee
months of the year.
REE added in a monthly report that demand in the first 10
months of 2011 had declined by 0.5 percent year-on-year.
For the first eight months through August, Spain's demand
for power had grown, albeit at a slowing rate.
Renewable energy sources accounted for 32.1 percent of all
electricity generated for the January-October period, down from
35.1 percent a year earlier, a factor which has buoyed wholesale
power prices .
The data also showed that coal provided more electricity
than gas for a second straight month and for only the second
time since 2007.
Spain is normally the world's eighth-largest importer of
natural gas in the world and the fourth-largest of liquefied
natural gas, but demand has slumped this year because it has
been cheaper for power utilities to burn coal.
Following is a table of the breakdown of Spain's generation
mix in October, as provided by REE.
SOURCE PCT
Nuclear 21.7
Coal 20.8
Gas 17.8
Wind 15
Co-generation* 12.3
Hydro 6.2
Photovoltaic 3.2
Thermal renewable 1.9
Solar thermal 1.1
* Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because
they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually
gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)