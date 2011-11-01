* YTD demand down 0.5 pct

* Coal overtakes gas for 2nd month

MADRID, Nov 1 Demand for electricity in major gas importer Spain fell by 3.7 percent in October year-on-year after a fall of 1.3 percent in September, national grid manager REE said on Tuesday.

The data echoed a report by Spain's central bank on Monday that domestic demand had slumped, which has led some economists to predict the economy may enter a recession in the final thee months of the year.

REE added in a monthly report that demand in the first 10 months of 2011 had declined by 0.5 percent year-on-year.

For the first eight months through August, Spain's demand for power had grown, albeit at a slowing rate.

Renewable energy sources accounted for 32.1 percent of all electricity generated for the January-October period, down from 35.1 percent a year earlier, a factor which has buoyed wholesale power prices .

The data also showed that coal provided more electricity than gas for a second straight month and for only the second time since 2007.

Spain is normally the world's eighth-largest importer of natural gas in the world and the fourth-largest of liquefied natural gas, but demand has slumped this year because it has been cheaper for power utilities to burn coal.

Following is a table of the breakdown of Spain's generation mix in October, as provided by REE.

SOURCE PCT Nuclear 21.7 Coal 20.8 Gas 17.8 Wind 15 Co-generation* 12.3 Hydro 6.2 Photovoltaic 3.2 Thermal renewable 1.9 Solar thermal 1.1 * Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant. (Reporting By Martin Roberts)