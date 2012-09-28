MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's electricity demand fell again in September, data from the national grid operator REE showed on Friday, the thirteenth straight month of falling consumption as the country's economic output shrinks. Demand fell by 1.9 percent from the same month a year ago to 19,892 gigawatt hours. That was down from 21,536 gigawatt hours in August. Over the first nine months of the year demand has fallen by 1.5 percent to 191,031 gigawatt hours. Wind energy accounted for 18 percent of all production in September, while the total produced from renewable sources was 30 percent, up from 22.3 percent in the same month a year ago. Following is a percentage breakdown of Spain's generation mix in July as provided by REE. SOURCE PCT WIND 18 NUCLEAR 24.8 CO-GENERATION 13 COAL 18.4 GAS 13.8 HYDRO 4.8 SOLAR PV 3.8 THERMAL RENEWABLE 1.7 SOLAR THERMAL 1.7 * Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Alison Birrane)