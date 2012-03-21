* Auction fixes "last resort" rate
* Govt fixes complementary access tariffs
* Regulated rates stoke 24 bln euro tariff deficit
MADRID, March 21 Spanish power prices used to
determine controversial regulated tariffs for small consumers
fell about 7 percent on Wednesday, industry sources said.
The "last resort" tariff is fixed at a quarterly auction and
determines the price on final electricity bills to be paid in
the coming quarter, along with access tariffs fixed by the
government.
The auctioneer, OMIE - which also operates the Iberian
Electricity Market's spot exchange - is expected to publish
official results on Thursday.
Spain's government has been mulling ways to tackle the 24
billion euro ($31.66 billion) "tariff deficit", which utilities
have accrued due to selling electricity for more than a decade
at regulated rates which do not cover nominal costs.
The government has in the past been able to fix access
tariffs to offset potentially unpopular rises in the "last
resort rate".
However, last week the Supreme Court upheld in principle a
request by utilities that the government could not keep access
tariffs down if that would inflate the tariff deficit.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)