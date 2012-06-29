MADRID, June 29 Spain's demand for electricity fell by 1.8 percent in June on an annual basis, marking the tenth straight month of falls, national grid operator REE said on Friday, reflecting weaker consumer demand in the recession-hit country.

Demand in June was 20,655 gigawatt-hours. REE also said demand fell by 1.7 percent over the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2011.

Spain entered a recession in the first quarter of the year, sapping energy demand.

A third of energy needs in Spain, which is a major importer of gas, was met by renewable energy sources providing 34 percent of needs in the month, up from 29.8 percent in the same month a year ago.

Following is a percentage breakdown of Spain's generation mix in June, as provided by REE: SOURCE PCT WIND 16 NUCLEAR 16.1 CO-GENERATION 11.8 COAL 23.7 GAS 14.4 HYDRO 9.5 SOLAR PV 4.7 THERMAL RENEWABLE 1.9 SOLAR THERMAL 1.9 * Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Alison Birrane)