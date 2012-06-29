MADRID, June 29 Spain's demand for electricity
fell by 1.8 percent in June on an annual basis, marking the
tenth straight month of falls, national grid operator REE said
on Friday, reflecting weaker consumer demand in the
recession-hit country.
Demand in June was 20,655 gigawatt-hours. REE also said
demand fell by 1.7 percent over the first six months of the year
compared with the same period in 2011.
Spain entered a recession in the first quarter of the year,
sapping energy demand.
A third of energy needs in Spain, which is a major importer
of gas, was met by renewable energy sources providing 34 percent
of needs in the month, up from 29.8 percent in the same month a
year ago.
Following is a percentage breakdown of Spain's generation
mix in June, as provided by REE:
SOURCE PCT
WIND 16
NUCLEAR 16.1
CO-GENERATION 11.8
COAL 23.7
GAS 14.4
HYDRO 9.5
SOLAR PV 4.7
THERMAL RENEWABLE 1.9
SOLAR THERMAL 1.9
* Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because
they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually
gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Alison Birrane)