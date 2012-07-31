MADRID, July 31 Spanish electricity demand fell for the eleventh month in a row in July, data from national grid operator REE showed on Tuesday, as a tough recession bit into consumer demand.

REE said demand fell by 2.4 percent compared with the same month a year ago to 21,646 gigawatt hours. This compared with consumption of 20,655 gigawatt hours in June.

For the first seven months of the year, demand was down 1.7 percent from the same period in 2011.

The data also showed wind energy use fell in the month, down 7.3 percent year-on-year, and made up 13 percent of total production. Renewable energy accounted for 29.4 percent of production in July, up from 28.1 percent in July last year.

Following is a percentage breakdown of Spain's generation mix in July as provided by REE. SOURCE PCT WIND 13.3 NUCLEAR 22.7 CO-GENERATION 12.1 COAL 20.9 GAS 14.9 HYDRO 7.3 SOLAR PV 4.6 THERMAL RENEWABLE 1.9 SOLAR THERMAL 2.3 * Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant.