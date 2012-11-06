* Newsroom "practically empty"
(Adds letter of support from writers, strike progress)
MADRID, Nov 6 Staff at El Pais, one of Spain's
most popular newspapers, went on strike on Tuesday over
management plans to slash the workforce in a bid to prevent the
publication becoming a casualty of the country's economic
crisis.
Workers posted pictures of an empty newsroom on the web and
said on Twitter that 95 percent of the newsroom staff were
observing the strike, due to last three days.
A company spokeswoman said 79 percent of total staff had
backed the strike.
"The strike has been a success, the newsroom is practically
empty. There are only some subdirectors and managers there," a
representative of the workers' committee said.
Dozens of publications and media outlets in Spain have
closed since the country's economic crisis erupted in 2008 as a
housing boom fueled by cheap credit turned to bust. Advertising
revenues have plummeted.
El Pais was founded in 1976, during Spain's transition to
democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco and
gained a reputation as the newspaper of democratic Spain.
But it ran into debt troubles when it bought out the
minority shares of its Sogecable pay-TV unit soon before the
2008 financial crisis.
Over the years, many well-known Spanish and Latin American
novelists have contributed to the newspaper. Mario Vargas Llosa,
the Peruvian author who won the 2010 Nobel Prize for Literature,
was among a group of writers who wrote to the newspaper to
express concern about lay-offs.
Workers had called off a previously planned strike as they
negotiated with Spanish media group owner Prisa but
discussions reached an impasse.
Management has offered to scale back planned dismissals to
139 out of the paper's 460 posts and cut salaries for remaining
staff by 13 percent. Staff rejected this new proposal.
The management plan also includes early retirement for some
workers. Staff took a pay cut of around 20 percent in 2011, the
workers' representative said.
ADVERTISING PAIN
Prisa lost 31 million euros between January and September
this year. The company, with assets across Latin America and
Europe, said strong growth overseas was overshadowed by weakness
in print media and radio, particularly in Spain.
Prisa's Chief Executive Juan Luis Cebrian angered staff with
comments two weeks ago that workers over 50 no longer fitted the
newspaper's profile.
"We can't keep living so well," he said.
Cebrian earns 13 million euros a year and workers facing pay
cuts have demanded he return some of his high salary.
Advertisers in Spain expect to spend 15.1 percent less this
year, according to a survey published by media consultancy
Zenith.
El Pais had an average circulation of 345,000 in the year to
end-June 2012, according to Spain's circulation registry (OJD).
The Madrid-based paper reported last Tuesday that it had made a
loss for the first time this year.
El Pais has regional offices in Spain and is also printed
across Latin America and in Britain, Italy and Belgium.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane and Sarah
Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Angus MacSwan)