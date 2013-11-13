MADRID Nov 13 Spain's highest court has agreed
to hear three cases against an electricity reform decreed by the
government in July cutting power subsidies and capping profits
on distribution, which has been attacked by utilities and
consumers alike.
In a statement, the Constitutional Court said it had
accepted appeals from the Socialist Parliamentary Group and the
regional parliament and government of Navarra that describe as
unconstitutional the reforms unveiled by the government in July.
The reforms have faced criticism from electricity utilities,
renewable energy firms, consumers, opposition parties and even
the Spanish energy regulator.
But because they were introduced as a royal decree law by
the ruling conservative government, which has an absolute
majority in parliament, only regional governments and
parliamentary groups are allowed to appeal.
The court, which said last month it would hear a similar
appeal by the regional government of Murcia, can rule on the
constitutionality of regulations or laws set forth by the
national or regional parliaments.
The Spanish government says the reform, meant to plug a 26
billion euro ($35 billion) electricity tariff deficit created by
years of mismatched prices and costs, is necessary to guarantee
the power system's financial stability.
Opponents say the measures, which will remain in place while
the court deliberates, breach European law.
A ruling from the Constitutional Court could take months or
even years to emerge.
Other renewable energy firms and investors affected by the
new policies have denounced them before the European Commission.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
