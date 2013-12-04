MADRID Dec 4 Spain's Treasury Ministry said on Wednesday it will create a working group with big utilities and the Industry Ministry to agree a mechanism to securitize debt in the electricty system.

The statement followed a meeting between Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro and the heads of Spain's five biggest utilities, angry over the government's surprise decision last week to withdraw 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of funds to cover electricity system costs. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)