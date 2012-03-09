* Watchdog chair dissents on tariff hikes

* Cuts to solar subsidies proposed in non-binding report

* Power, gas grid shares fall

* Industry ministry slams report (Adds government reaction)

By Andrés González and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, March 9 Spain's energy watchdog issued recommendations on Friday including a rise in bills paid by consumers to fix a power market structure which has built up a government-backed 24 billion euro ($31.49 billion) debt pile.

The so-called "tariff deficit" has grown for more than 10 years due to utilities being forced to sell power at regulated rates below nominal generation and distribution costs.

Successive governments have stalled over applying measures which would either be unpopular with voters or meet with fierce resistance from utilities.

In an extensive but nonbinding report, the National Energy Commission (CNE) recommended increasing "access tariffs", which cover transport and distribution costs as well as subsidies for renewable energy, coal and gas-plants forced to lie idle.

In an appendix, CNE Chairman Alberto Lafuente -- who was nominated by the former Socialist government -- dissented from the proposal to increase access tariffs, which are the regulated part of electricity bills paid by consumers.

"If the government budget were not able to address the tariff deficit not covered by the report's proposals, the increase in access tariffs required to balance income and costs in 2012 would be 30.7 percent, which does not seem acceptable," Lafuente wrote.

The recently elected People's Party government has said consumers cannot be expected to bear the entire burden of the energy sector's tariff deficit by paying higher tariffs.

The CNE also proposed completely deregulating the electricity market, cutting subsidies to solar power in the short term and trimming renewable energy promotion costs, amongst other measures.

Lafuente noted the proposals would only save 1.6 billion euros in 2012, which compares with a forecast deficit of 4.8 billion in 2015.

"Absorbing the deficit once and for all will, in any case, last until far beyond 2016," he wrote.

The Spanish industry ministry also criticized the report and said it would not adopt its proposals.

"The secretary of state for energy regrets the consequences that the publication of this report ... may have caused or may cause for the companies and interests involved," the ministry said in a statement late Friday.

Shares in national grid operator REE ended 5 percent lower on Friday and gas pipeline manager Enagas closed down 3 percent after the report proposed cutting distribution and transportation fees.

The CNE did not recommend raising taxes, but estimated 4.0 billion euros a year could be raised by a "green duty" of 0.07 euros a litre on motor fuel and a windfall tax of 10-15 euros per megawatt-hour on wholesale power prices paid to nuclear and hydropower plants.

By comparison, Spain's benchmark wholesale power price is currently about 50 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Writing by Martin Roberts; editing by Jason Neely and Jim Marshall)