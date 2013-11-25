* Modifications to the law likely to be only cosmetic
* Changes would trigger fresh review under new regulator
* New energy regulator has close ties to the government
By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Andrés González
MADRID, Nov 25 Spain's government is rewriting
planned new rules on renewable energy to shield itself from an
avalanche of litigation if the regulation is passed in current
form, four industry sector sources said.
The government unveiled a sweeping power overhaul in July
that will cut renewable energy subsidies and cap profits,
sparking fierce criticism from investors who have threatened to
take the measures to international courts once they are passed.
While changes to the renewable energy law are not expected
to be significant in their content, they would trigger a fresh
review from regulators who were once critical of the reforms but
have since been folded into a newly created regulatory body.
"The government is going to make some cosmetic changes to
the royal decree on renewables. Although the regulatory reviews
are non-binding, they were a harsh blow to the ministry because
they were fuel for possible lawsuits against the government,"
said one of the sources, who asked not to be named.
Spain last month introduced a new "super regulator" called
the CNMC, an independent regulatory body that encompasses all of
its former industrial and competition authorities.
The CNMC's new energy division will be led by Fernando
Hernandez, who until now has been an advisor to energy secretary
Alberto Nadal, the architect of the power reforms that have
received criticism from a range of energy lobbies, consumers and
opposition parties.
The Industry Ministry did not respond to requests for
comment.
PROLONGED UNCERTAINTY
Any changes to the law, which was expected to be passed by
the ruling conservative government's controlled parliament in
late December or early January, would delay it until at least
February, meaning further uncertainty for the sector
Foreign investors have already shunned the Spanish energy
sector because of the measures, which critics say are
retroactive and renege on the initial terms of investment.
Spanish companies have also threatened legal action over the
measures, which aim to cap 26 billion euros ($35 billion) of
losses in the power system built up after years of mismatched
regulated electricity prices and costs.
But delays to the law beyond this year may make it difficult
for renewable energy companies to close 2013 accounts because
new rates for wind and solar assets have not been set since the
government abolished the previous tariff regime earlier in July.
"In essence, renewable energy operators do not know how much
they are earning since July this year, when the royal decree law
was introduced," said another of the sources, who also requested
anonymity.
The source said auditors and regulators may be reluctant to
sign off on pro-forma accounts that would have to be restated
once the new regulations are published.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
