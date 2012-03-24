MADRID, March 24 Spain's centre-right government
may decree on Friday an electricity rate hike of up to 7 percent
for consumers and cut subsidies to power distributors by 10
percent, several newspapers reported on Saturday.
However, government sources told Reuters there was no
decision yet on the exact content or timing of pending energy
sector reforms.
The cut in subsidies to distributors would hold down Spain's
rising tariff deficit, which is backed by the government, by
some 500 million euros in a year, the media reports said.
The government is in the middle of an austerity drive to
keep the euro zone debt crisis at bay.
The lower subsidies would affect Iberdrola, Gas
Natural Fenosa and Endesa and other smaller
companies, according to the media reports.
Financial newspapers Expansion and El Economista reported
that the distributors would consider legal action against the
government if their subsidies were cut but not those of national
grid operator REE, which is 20 percent state owned, and
gas pipeline manager Enagas, which is 5 percent state
owned.
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria is to take the proposed
decree to the cabinet meeting on Friday, March 30, the same day
the cabinet is to approve the austere 2012 budget, newspapers
reported.
A second phase of energy reform could come in April or May,
the reports said. One possibility the government is considering
is a windfall tax on profits from hydro and nuclear generation.
Spain's energy watchdog recommended this month that consumer
rates must rise to fix a power market structure that has built
up a government-backed 24 billion euro ($31 billion) debt pile.
The so-called "tariff deficit" has grown for more than 10
years due to utilities being forced to sell power at regulated
rates below nominal generation and distribution costs.
But the industry ministry criticised the report and the
recently elected People's Party government has said repeatedly
that consumers cannot be expected to bear the entire burden of
the energy sector's tariff deficit by paying higher rates.
Consumer power rates were hiked 8.1 percent in the first
quarter last year and by 9.8 percent in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Jason Neely)