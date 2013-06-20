(Corrects region in first paragraph)
By Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, June 20 After retiring from a long
career at IBM, Spain's Angel Miralda poured his savings into a
small solar farm in the hilly northern region of Huesca,
encouraged by government promises of stable returns.
Now Miralda fears a new government energy policy will deepen
cuts to renewable energy subsidies, wipe out his savings and
push his business over the brink.
Small-scale photovoltaic (PV) energy producers like Miralda
started investing in solar panels when the government was
offering lucrative subsidies under a decade-long drive to become
a global leader in green energy.
But a prolonged economic recession and a yawning budget gap
forced Madrid to pull back its support for renewables, and more
cuts are on the way, threatening major losses on personal
investments and even defaults on bank loans.
Banks financed 80 percent of a total 25 billion euros ($33.5
billion) invested in PV installations in Spain, according to
industry association ANPIER, of which Miralda is one of about
4,300 members.
While big companies also raced to develop wind and solar
technologies, the vast majority of PV investments were by
small-time savers.
Miralda made a down-payment on a solar farm in Benabarre,
Huesca, launched as a cooperative with eight other investors in
2008 when government-guaranteed returns on investments were more
attractive than sovereign bond yields and an unpredictable stock
market.
His local bank put up 70 percent of the financing.
"I decided to do it because it seemed like a safe,
profitable investment backed by the government. I'd always been
interested in energy, and I thought it was a good way to help
our country's economic development," Miralda, 65, told Reuters.
"I trusted the terms laid out in the 2007 law," he said,
referring to the royal decree that became a cornerstone for PV
investments before successive changes to the law that have
dented revenues by 40 percent.
The royal decree guaranteed regulated revenues of 450 euros
per megawatt hour, but with 3,861 MW of PV capacity in 2010 - 10
times the government's goal - it started to limit entitlement to
incentives.
Now Miralda says revenue from his solar farm is not enough
to cover payments on his loan, which is backed by his home, or
the maintenance on his 500-kilowatt installation.
Further cuts expected by mid-July could be critical.
"The situation is delicate. If there's another cut I don't
know what we'll do," Miralda said, echoing the concern of
thousands of Spanish PV investors, many of them farmers.
NO RECOURSE
Unlike the large foreign funds that have initiated legal
action against Spain for changing solar rules, under Spanish law
domestic investors have no legal recourse because the changes
were passed by executive decree.
Instead they have launched an internet platform called Nuevo
Modelo Energetico with the support of attorneys, renewable
associations and political parties to protest their plight in
Spain and Europe.
"The government encouraged us to invest, and now they're
changing the rules in the middle of the game. In any other
business, contracts have to be upheld, and in this case one of
the parties is our own government," Miralda said.
Spanish Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria has argued he
had no choice but to put a cap on incentives that led to an
uncontrolled PV bubble.
Other European countries are also struggling to reconcile
years of heavily subsidised growth in renewable energy with
current overcapacity and tight finances. But some, like Germany,
have considered scaling back future incentives rather than
changing the terms for existing projects.
Years of government support for renewables are largely to
blame for a current 26 billion euro deficit in Spain's power
system that the European Union has called on the country to
erase as it struggles to keep public finances under control.
Soria must cut 4 billion euros from annual power system
costs to keep the tariff debt from growing, but recently said he
would spread the pain across sectors and wanted to ensure
"reasonable returns" on investments by linking subsidies to
sovereign borrowing costs.
Spain's large utilities also invested heavily in renewable
energy projects and face a hit to earnings from a fresh round of
cuts due by the middle of July. But the pain for small investors
will be felt closer to home.
"We have to pay back those loans no matter what, even if it
means selling our land," said Ramon Salvia, a 46-year-old
agricultural technician who stretched his savings to join 11
other partners in a 5 million-euro, 600 kw solar farm in
Linyola, northeast Spain.
"It's a question of pride," Salvia said.
($1 = 0.7461 euros)
(Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Will
Waterman)