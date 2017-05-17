MADRID May 17 Spain's government has picked
suppliers for 3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power in an auction
on Wednesday, sources familiar with the process said.
The successful bidders will obtain regulated revenues in
exchange for producing clean energy.
Spanish wind energy producer Forestalia has obtained 1.2 GW,
while Gas Natural has won 600 megawatts (MW), Endesa's
Enel Green Power 500 MW and Gamesa around 300
MW, the sources said.
Spanish solar power lobby UNEF said on Wednesday it would
ask European antitrust authorities to cancel the sale, saying
its design benefited wind energy suppliers and so was
discriminatory.
Official results of the auction are due to be released by
the energy ministry on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Julien Toyer and
Mark Potter)