MADRID Feb 27 Spain is in a stand-off with the European Commission over how much shareholders will lose in a rescue of lender Bankia, sources familiar with the talks said, delaying the next step of the bailout of the nationalised bank.

Brussels wants Bankia shares valued at a minimal 0.01 euro per share while Spain wants to soften the blow for investors and is pushing for a slightly better valuation of 0.1 per share, four sources familiar with the talks said.

Setting the share price at 0.01 euro would leave current shareholders with 0.13 percent of Bankia's capital while a 0.1 euro price would give them 1.3 percent of the bank.

The FROB, Spain's bank restructuring fund, and Bankia both declined to comment. The European Commission was not immediately available to comment.