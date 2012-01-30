UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
BRUSSELS Jan 30 Spain won't use the EU's permanent bailout fund to help restructure its banking sector, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.
"The mechanism is there... but in principle we have no intention of tapping the mechansim now," he told reporters after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
Earlier on Monday, Rajoy said his government would pass this week a decree on further restructuring of the country's banking system. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Robin Emmott)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund