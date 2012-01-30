BRUSSELS Jan 30 Spain won't use the EU's permanent bailout fund to help restructure its banking sector, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.

"The mechanism is there... but in principle we have no intention of tapping the mechansim now," he told reporters after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Earlier on Monday, Rajoy said his government would pass this week a decree on further restructuring of the country's banking system. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Robin Emmott)