Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
BRUSSELS Dec 21 Europe's top court ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission may have been correct in finding Spanish tax breaks on foreign holdings were illegal.
In a case that may give clues as to how judges will deal with more complex tax cases involving Starbucks and Apple, the European Court of Justice said that the lower General Court had erred in annulling the Commission's decision.
The Court of Justice on Wednesday therefore referred the two cases in question back to the General Court.
The European Commission, in two rulings in 2009 and 2011, said the scheme, which applied to Spanish companies holding a stake of at least 5 percent in a foreign company for at least a year, broke EU state aid rules, and ordered Spain to recover the money.
The Spanish scheme allowed a company that is resident in taxation terms in Spain to write down goodwill of a foreign shareholding and deduct this from the corporation tax for the company is liable. This did not apply to domestic shareholdings. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.