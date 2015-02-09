LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain is considering
the issuance of a new 15-year syndicated bond in the next two
weeks, according to three market sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, is looking to take
advantage of a bid for duration to get the deal away this month,
and possible as early as this week.
"It makes perfect sense for Spain to issue a longer tenor at
the moment. In a low inflation environment and with short-dated
bond yields so low, there is a huge bid for peripheral
long-dated bonds," said one SSA syndicate banker.
Spain already has a liquid 30-year benchmark - a 5.15%
October 2044 note - so a 15-year fills a gap in its curve, he
said.
Plans for a new 15-year follow the issuance of a syndicated
EUR9bn 10-year note last month, a deal that garnered a book of
over EUR17bn.
The new 15-year is planned for the week starting February
16, according to two sources, but one banker suggested the
sovereign could launch it as early as this week.
Spain's debt management office did not respond to requests
for comment.
Bankers are recommending that issuers accelerate their
borrowing plans to avoid any fallout from the ongoing political
uncertainty in Greece.
Prime minister Alexis Tsipras gave a defiant speech over the
weekend that has left market participants nervous about bailout
negotiations and Greece's future within the single currency.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Michael Cartine, editing
by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)