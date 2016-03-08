LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has set
guidance on a 30-year euro benchmark bond at 187bp area over
mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Indications of interest are now in excess of 11bn,
including 1.85bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.
Earlier, the sovereign started marketing the deal with
initial pricing thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps.
The deal is expected to be today's business via
Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe
Generale.
Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL. The bond will mature on
October 31, 2046.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)