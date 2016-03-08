LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has set guidance on a 30-year euro benchmark bond at 187bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

Indications of interest are now in excess of 11bn, including 1.85bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.

Earlier, the sovereign started marketing the deal with initial pricing thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps.

The deal is expected to be today's business via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe Generale.

Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL. The bond will mature on October 31, 2046. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)