LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has set the final spread on a 30-year euro benchmark syndicated bond at 185bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The order book is now in excess of 13bn, including 2bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.

The sovereign started marketing the deal at initial pricing thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps earlier, before setting guidance of 187bp area over mid-swaps.

Books are set to close at 12.30pm London time.

The transaction is expected to be today's business via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe Generale.

Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL. The bond will mature on October 31, 2046. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)