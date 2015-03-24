LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has received orders of 6bn for a November 2030 index-linked euro benchmark bond, according to a lead.

This includes 1.85bn of joint lead manager interest.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, set a final spread of 138bp under the Spanish 1.95% July 2030 government bond, in line with guidance of less 138bp area and IPTs of less high 130s.

The deal is Tuesday's business via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

The bond will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex-tobacco). (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)