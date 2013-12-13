BRIEF-Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage:
MADRID Dec 13 U.S. casino operator Las Vegas Sand plans to abandon a major investment project in Spain to build a gambling resort known as Eurovegas outside Madrid, El Mundo newspaper reported on Friday, citing government sources.
Spain's government had rejected some of the demands put forward by Las Vegas Sands, including guarantees of compensation in case of future legislative changes, El Mundo said.
A spokeswoman for Las Vegas Sands declined to comment on the report and said the company would shortly release a statement.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.