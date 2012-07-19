* Up to 100 bln offered by euro zone is for Spain's banks
BRUSSELS, July 19 The sum of up to 100 billion
euros ($122 billion) that the euro zone has agreed to lend to
Spain is only for recapitalising the country's banks and not for
any other possible use such as bond market intervention, the
European Commission said on Thursday.
"The up to 100 billion euros, which the euro zone has
undertaken to provide to Spanish banks is to do just that, it is
only for that purpose and not for any other," Commission
spokesman Simon O'Connor told a regular briefing.
"There is no link between assistance for bank
recapitalisation in Spain and any other type of financial
assistance, which might be requested at some further juncture by
Spain or anybody else," he said.
Spanish daily El Pais wrote on Thursday that any amount not
used for bank recapitalisation out of the up to 100 billion
euros could be used to buy public debt.
"The press reports have been based on a misinterpretation of
the legal document," O'Connor said.
The document spelling out the agreement reached with the
euro zone for a bank bailout of up to 100 billion euros says
that unused money from the bank recapitalisation could be used
for different purposes. Madrid has yet to specify how much of
the total it intends to take.
But for that to happen, Spain would formally have to ask the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers for their agreement.
If it went down that route, the European Commission and the
European Central Bank would renegotiate the memorandum of
understanding, and euro zone finance officials together with the
EFSF euro zone rescue fund would draw up specific terms for that
aid.
That would come much closer to a full sovereign bailout,
which Madrid has been desperate to avoid asking for, because of
what it sees as humiliating strings attached to such aid.
