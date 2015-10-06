MADRID Oct 6 Spanish telecommunications company Euskaltel said on Tuesday it expects to close the 1.155-billion-euro ($1.29 billion) acquisition of fellow cable operator R Cable by the end of the year.

The Basque Country company aims to raise 255 million euros ($285.8 million) through a capital increase to help finance the deal, it said in a presentation. ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)