BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MADRID Nov 15 Spain said on Thursday it would suspend forced evictions for two years for the most needy, including those with small children, the disabled and long-term unemployed, who are no longer able to pay their mortgages.
The government will increase the stock of social housing available at low rents for people who have lost their houses, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said.
"This is an emergency response to mitigate the effects of the worst of the economic crisis," she told reporters at the weekly press conference.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.