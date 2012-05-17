* Banks cut back lending after big property losses
* Funding costs well above those in Germany, France
* Export growth expected to fall sharply this year
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, May 17 Spain's small and medium-sized
exporters are struggling to compete with European rivals due to
high borrowing costs, as fallout from the country's banking
crisis hurts one of the few bright spots in a contracting
economy.
From ceramic tile makers to chemicals producers and conveyor
belt manufacturers, they say credit is too expensive or simply
unavailable, even though exporters appear at first sight to be
healthy.
Since the crisis year of 2008, Spanish exports have grown
faster than those of any other euro zone country except Estonia,
according to banking group BBVA. However, that growth
is now slowing sharply, partly as some foreign markets have
joined Spain in slipping back into recession.
On top of this, small and medium-sized exporters say they
have become indirect victims of a property market crash which
has made the banks highly cautious lenders.
"Nobody trusts anybody and you can't even get a 30,000 euro
credit line approved," said Monica Garcia del Pino, director of
ceramic tile maker Ceramica de San Gines in the central Spanish
province of Toledo.
Even when firms persuade the banks to extend credit, the
cost is high. Spanish firms pay 5.62 percent for a three-year
loan of less than 250,000 euros ($318,500), according to
Eurostat data.
This is modestly higher than the euro zone average of 5.25
percent. But competitors in Spain's heavyweight industrial
rivals enjoy significantly lower financing costs, with German
firms paying 4.4 percent and those in France just 3.23 percent.
The blame falls on Spain's damaged banks, which are cutting
down on lending in an attempt to repair their balance sheets
brought low by bad property loans made during the boom years
before the bubble burst in 2008.
Lending curbs have tightened the screw across an economy now
in its second recession in almost three years.
Large corporations, which account for the lion's share of
Spanish exports, can turn to the bond market to raise funds, but
viable mid-sized firms with a chain of orders cannot get
affordable credit.
No one knows the exact effect of the credit scarcity but the
Economy Ministry expects export growth to fall to 3.5 percent in
2012. That would be less than a third of last year's rate when
exports were the only driver of economic growth. This year gross
domestic product is expected to shrink 1.7 percent.
SCALED-BACK AMBITIONS
Companies like Ceramica de San Gines, which employs four
people and averages only 100,000 euros in sales a year, are
having to scale back their ambitions.
Garcia del Pino said her firm is charging in advance for all
exports, which account for 40 percent of sales, to avoid costly
bank borrowing. "As a consequence the company has had to focus
clearly on smaller projects that require less funding in order
to be able to maintain at least the revenue volume of 100,000
euros," she said.
Even when her company won a contract to build the world's
largest ceramic tile mural in Algeria in 2009, it could not get
a loan and depended on financing from OHL, a large Spanish
infrastructure firm that had contracted it for the job.
Most of Spain's 2.7 million companies are small and
mid-sized and they employ 78 percent of the workforce, higher
than the European Union average.
But the kind of lending they need is drying up. New business
credit lines of less than 1 million euros were down 23 percent
in February from a year earlier, according to central bank data.
For all their problems, Spanish banks are not short of
funding themselves thanks to a European Central Bank decision to
tackle the euro zone's credit crisis by lending one trillion
euros at low interest rates.
But rather than lending this money on into the economy,
Spanish banks have reinvested it in higher-paying sovereign
debt.
"The lack of financing is terrible because it's strangling
exports," Trade Secretary Jaime Garcia-Legaz told Reuters.
"It's not the big operations, it's the day-to-day operations
that need working capital to finance production and exports. If
you sell on 90-day (credit) terms you need working capital,"
said Garcia-Legaz, an official just below ministerial rank.
BANKING DIFFICULTIES
Spanish banks are undergoing a wave of mergers in an attempt
to build up their strength. The number of lenders is expected to
shrink to 10 from around 40 before the crisis as the government
forces them through various rounds of cleaning up of toxic real
estate assets.
"Spanish banks are very reluctant to renew credit lines. We
used to work with credit lines of around 300,000 euros before
the crisis and now the amount of the credit lines granted has
gone down substantially to 150,000 euros," said Federico Segura,
manager at Esbelt, a Barcelona-based company that makes
thermoplastic conveyor belts.
Esbelt has slashed spending on expansion following a jump in
funding costs and delays in payments. "We are paying more
attention now to managing the company's treasury and clearly
dedicate less time to our business operations," Segura added.
The company, which exports 70 percent of its products to
more than 85 countries, has an annual turnover of around 21
million euros and employs around 180 workers.
The credit crisis is rooted in the woes of Spain's sovereign
risk. Spanish government benchmark bond yields have risen to
around 6 percent due to worries about Madrid's ability to meet
EU targets for cutting its budget deficit while the economy
shrinks and almost one in every four Spanish workers has no job.
This in turn has pushed up private borrowing costs. "The
loss of competitiveness is very high," said Trade Secretary
Garcia-Legaz.
A research report by BBVA noted that financing represented a
higher burden on the balance sheets of the Spanish small and
mid-sized companies than for bigger firms, meaning they have
less room for negotiating better terms with banks.
Sniace, a chemicals company in the northern region
of Cantabria which employs more than 500, believes that
manufacturing in Spain is a drawback.
"We operate in a global market where our sales are mainly
affected by fluctuations in the price of the commodities we
operate in," said Blas Mezquita, the chairman of Sniace which
sells cellulose for textiles and paper goods to clients in
Europe, Asia and the Americas.
"When it comes to funding our main handicap is still that we
are based in Spain."
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and
David Stamp)