* Exports rose 3.4 pct in 1st half, imports dropped 1.4 pct
* Exports rose in five of first six months of 2012
* Export sector needs structural reforms -Trade Sec
By Paul Day and Amanda Cooper
MADRID, Aug 16 Spanish goods exports extended a
strong run of growth in June, but a reliance on European buyers
and the slow pace of structural reform mean policymakers' hopes
that a rapidly improving trade balance may rescue the economy
look misplaced.
Goods exports hit 18.9 billion euros ($23.2 billion),
economy ministry figures showed on Thursday, meaning they rose
in five of the first six months of 2012 and, excluding energy
trades, outpaced imports by 1.2 billion euros in June.
Spain's exports have held up well since the economy began to
shrink in 2008, providing the only positive growth variable in a
dismal economic backdrop that has placed the country at the
centre of concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
The government is hoping foreign sales may eventually hold
the key to pulling the country out of recession in the face of
weak consumer demand worsened by sky-high unemployment and a
harsh austerity programme.
But reliance on demand for its products from its European
neighbour may become increasingly risky as the debt crisis hits
consumers throughout the region and depresses the economy.
"(Spanish) exports have two main problems: competitiveness,
which has improved, but more must be done through structural
reforms, and a lack of financing," Trade Secretary Jaime
Garcia-Legaz told Reuters.
State help for the sector is worth little if the economy
itself is not competitive and while its banks, battered by a
property market in freefall, refrain from handing out loans, he
said.
"It's because of this that the best policy for
internationalisation is one of structural reforms, such as that
of the labour market. Deep down, you're doing more to boost
exports than however many euros spent on promotion."
In June, almost two thirds of Spain's exports - mostly
machinery, parts, cars, chemicals and agricultural products -
went to the European Union. A third went to France, Germany and
Portugal alone, the ministry data showed.
DOMESTIC WEAKNESS
Since late 2007, the Spanish economy has shrunk 3.8 percent
while exports of goods and services have grown by 1.6 percent,
according to the National Statistics Institute.
The rise of the foreign trade sector - exports accounted for
26 percent of GDP in 2007 and 30.7 by the first quarter of 2012
- is as much a result of weaknesses elsewhere, and its potential
for growth faces the same headwinds as the broader economy.
Domestic weakness has meant imports have barely changed
since 2010, at 21.6 billion in June compared to 21.4 billion two
years earlier.
Spain entered its second recession in three years in the
first quarter, and imports have dropped steadily since the start
of the year. Consumer confidence and retail data suggest the
decline could accelerate.
Madrid asked for up to 100 billion euros from Europe to
rescue its ailing banks in June, and the government announced
new austerity measures, including value-added tax hikes, in
July, when consumer confidence readings fell to record lows.
Consultancy 4Cast said on Tuesday there was a 60 percent
chance Spain would need another 300 billion euros in European
aid.
Meanwhile, many of the country's larger companies have
highlighted in first half earnings reports how heavily the
struggling domestic market has weighed on business, in contrast
to the potentially far higher returns available in overseas
emerging economies.
Fernando Abril-Martorell, chief executive of heavily
indebted Prisa said of the group's activity in Latin
America: "Diversification is really compensating for the weak
environment domestically."
Many have already shifted much of their business abroad -
Banco Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, already
has a fifth of its assets in Latin America - and some smaller
firms are following suit.
"Before, people would go to supermarkets and fill their
trolleys with 100 euros of products while now they'll look for
bargains and spend half that," said Tomas Gonzalez Hurtado, head
of sales at Castilla-La Mancha cheese producer Coqueya.
"We've been increasing our sales volumes because we're
increasing our exports and focusing on the external markets."