MADRID, April 23 The Spanish High Court said on Thursday it had rejected the extradition to the United States of Javier Martin-Artajo, an ex-JP Morgan Chase & Co executive indicted over the "London Whale" scandal which led to over $6 billion in trading losses in 2012.

The court said it would not send Martin-Artajo to the United States for judgement because the alleged crimes had not taken place in that country. However, the United States could pursue action against Martin-Artajo in Spain, the court said. (Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)