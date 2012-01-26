MADRID Jan 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

The Spanish bank is planning to float its US consumer finance unit, according to newspaper Expansion which cited sources close to the process. No calendar has been scheduled, it added.

Santander declined to comment.

REPSOL

Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Wednesday that it was committed to its alliance with Spain's Repsol for at least 10 years and would not reduce its equity stake below 5 percent.

SABADELL

The Spanish bank is due to release 2011 results before the market opens.

