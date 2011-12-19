(Adds Telefonica)

MADRID Dec 19 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

The British government will on Monday give its full backing to proposals to shake up the country's banks, forcing lenders to form barriers between their retail and riskier investment arms to protect ordinary customers better in case of a crisis.

For a full story, click on

TELEFONICA

HSBC has downgraded Telefonica to neutral.

For a full story, click on

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on