SANTANDER
The British government will on Monday give its full backing
to proposals to shake up the country's banks, forcing lenders to
form barriers between their retail and riskier investment arms
to protect ordinary customers better in case of a crisis.
TELEFONICA
HSBC has downgraded Telefonica to neutral.
