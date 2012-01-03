MADRID Jan 3 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL, LA CAIXA
Mexican energy company Pemex has suggested a shareholder
pact to La Caixa on Repsol, Expansion reported on Tuesday citing
sources close to talks. La Caixa has still not evaluated the
offer, but Repsol would approve of the pact, the paper added.
The two companies own a combined 22.3 percent of the Spanish oil
major.
PRIVATISATIONS
The government is studying the partial privatisation of
airport group Aena and the National Lottery, La Razon reported
citing Treasury Ministry sources. The sale could raise up to 10
billion euros for public coffers, the paper said.
ECONOMY
The Labour Ministry is due to release jobless data for
December at 0800 GMT.
December consumer confidence numbers are due at the same
time from the CIS thinktank.
