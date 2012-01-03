MADRID Jan 3 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL, LA CAIXA

Mexican energy company Pemex has suggested a shareholder pact to La Caixa on Repsol, Expansion reported on Tuesday citing sources close to talks. La Caixa has still not evaluated the offer, but Repsol would approve of the pact, the paper added. The two companies own a combined 22.3 percent of the Spanish oil major.

PRIVATISATIONS

The government is studying the partial privatisation of airport group Aena and the National Lottery, La Razon reported citing Treasury Ministry sources. The sale could raise up to 10 billion euros for public coffers, the paper said.

ECONOMY

The Labour Ministry is due to release jobless data for December at 0800 GMT.

December consumer confidence numbers are due at the same time from the CIS thinktank.

