MADRID, April 17 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB will decide the results of the auction of nationalised bank Banco Gallego on Wednesday, with Banco Sabadell seen as the most likely winner, Spanish media reported.

SANTANDER

The Bank of Spain said it would open new proceedings to decide the fate of Santander's Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz, who holds a criminal conviction, after the country passed a law last week that could help keep him in his post.

PESCANOVA

Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement Tuesday evening that 2012 financial results documents it has received from the fish-finger maker did not comply with required accounting standards, possibly opening the door to sanctions.

