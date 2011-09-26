LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Spanish government-guaranteed agency
Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico has revived plan to
raise funding in the bond market and said it was planning to
price a EURO500m minimum two-year issue later on Monday.
The issuer had mandated Citi, CA CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander in June for two trades but
difficult market conditions forced the issuer to put the trades
on hold
The lead managers have announced price guidance of 100bp
area over the Spanish government curve, which is wider than
where the issuer priced its last benchmark trade. Fade printed a
seven and a half year EUR1bn transaction in May this year which
came at 77bp over Spain.
