LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Spanish government-guaranteed agency Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico has revived plan to raise funding in the bond market and said it was planning to price a EURO500m minimum two-year issue later on Monday.

The issuer had mandated Citi, CA CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander in June for two trades but difficult market conditions forced the issuer to put the trades on hold

The lead managers have announced price guidance of 100bp area over the Spanish government curve, which is wider than where the issuer priced its last benchmark trade. Fade printed a seven and a half year EUR1bn transaction in May this year which came at 77bp over Spain. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)