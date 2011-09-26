(In first paragraph, corrects issuer to "Spanish bond issuer" from "Spain", corrects "cuts" in headline and replaces it with "lower maturity", corrects "issues" in headline to "launches", recasts second paragraph to clarify)

LONDON/MADRID, Sept 26 Spanish bond issuer TDA launched the FADE power tariff bond with the shortest maturity to date on Monday after a four-month hiatus amid turbulence in government debt markets.

The new FADE bonds, which carry the same guarantees as equivalent government debt, has a maturity of just two years and may be a sign of ebbing investor confidence in Spain's lacklustre economic recovery.

Spain's over 16 billion euro accumulated shortfall between what power groups are allowed to charge for regulated activities and what those activities really cost has been inflated by costly outlays on renewable technology and networks and provision of electricity to Spain's island communities.

Spanish state security issuer TDA will price the bonds later on Monday and hopes to pull in at least 500 million euros from the issue.

The issuer mandated Citi, CA CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander in June for two trades but difficult market conditions forced the issuer to put the trades on hold.

But on Friday, Spain's government introduced a new law to make the bond issues more flexible, allowing TDA to vary the financial products used to place the state backed debt.

The lead managers have announced price guidance of 100bp area over the Spanish government curve, which is wider than where the issuer priced its last benchmark trade. FADE printed a seven and a half year 1 billion euro transaction in May this year which came at 77bp over Spain.

Spain issued 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) of the securities in accelerated book building placements between January and June, but has not sold any more bonds since the euro zone debt crisis made it more expensive for the country to sell its own debt, which competes with the tariff bonds on secondary markets.

The government has set a target to place 13.5 billion euros of FADE bonds in 2011. (Reporting by Helene Durand; additional reporting by Judy MacInnes; writing by Jonathan Gleave)