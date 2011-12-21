* Income per farm down 0.7 pct in real terms
* Subsidies amount to 6.63 bln euros
MADRID Dec 21 Spanish farmers' average
income fell in 2011, versus an increase for EU farmers overall,
as costs of fuel, fertiliser and feed outpaced any gains in
prices for crops and livestock, the agriculture ministry said on
Wednesday.
The ministry said average income per farm declined by 0.7
percent after correcting for inflation, which compared with a
rise of 6.7 percent for the 27-country European Union as a
whole.
Growers of fruit and vegetables were hit after Spanish
produce was erroneously blamed for a deadly E. coli outbreak in
Germany.
Farmers' income from growing crops inched up by 0.1 percent
as increased production barely offset falling prices.
Revenue from rearing livestock, meanwhile, gained 10.4
percent as both production and prices rose.
Production costs rose by 12.3 percent, however, leaving
farmers worse off. Potential losses were lessened, however, by a
0.7 percent rise in subsidies to 6.632 billion euros ($8.7
billion).
Farmers say the EU needs to make farming more profitable in
Spain in its forthcoming overhaul of the 55 billion euro ($75
billion) a year Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to prevent
young people from leaving the land for cities.
One of Spanish farmers' fundamental problems is that they
cannot grow nearly as much cereal in the country's parched,
infertile soil as counterparts in northern Europe.
Spain is, however, a major exporter of fruit, vegetables,
citrus fruits and wine, and the world's biggest producer of
olive oil.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)