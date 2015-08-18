Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 18 The board of Spanish construction group FCC is to meet on Tuesday afternoon to name Carlos Jarque as chief executive of the company, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Mexican is to replace current Chief Executive Juan Bejar who had signalled he would resign after Mexican magnate Carlos Slim took a 25.6 percent stake in FCC last year, becoming the majority shareholder.
Earlier newspaper Cinco Dias reported that Slim wanted Jarque as CEO. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; writing by Sarah Morris)
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.