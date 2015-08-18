MOVES-Morgan Stanley names Adams head of leveraged finance syndicate
NEW YORK, April 6 Morgan Stanley has named Clarke Adams head of leveraged finance syndicate, according to sources.
MADRID Aug 18 Spanish construction group FCC's board on Tuesday appointed Mexican Carlos Jarque as new chief executive, who said he will continue with the indebted company's financial restructuring to shore up its balance sheet.
Jarque, currently an executive director at America Movil, will replace Juan Bejar who had signalled he would resign after Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim bought a 25.6 percent stake in FCC last year, becoming the majority shareholder.
Slim is also the largest shareholder in America Movil. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
NEW YORK, April 6 Morgan Stanley has named Clarke Adams head of leveraged finance syndicate, according to sources.
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates prices)
* Says new orders for through week March 31 include orders from Australia P-8 for four 737s, Business Jet / VIP Customer(s) for two 737s