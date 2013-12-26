MADRID Dec 26 Billionaire financier George Soros bought 3 percent of heavily-indebted Spanish infrastructure firm FCC from the group's founding family, Spanish media reported on Thursday.

Last week, the Koplowitz family sold 3.8 percent of its majority stake in FCC for 72 million euros to reduce personal debt.

The firm registered losses of 675 million euros ($923 million) in the nine months to September.

An FCC spokesman declined to comment on the media reports.

The purchase by Soros would follow the October acquisition of a 6 percent stake in FCC by software billionaire Bill Gates, who became the company's second largest shareholder behind Esther Koplowitz, who inherited FCC from her father.

($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by John Stonestreet)