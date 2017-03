MADRID, March 23 Ferrovial SA

* Says consortium led by Ferrovial subsidiary Cintra Infraestructuras completes financing of Highway 407 East Phase 2 in Canada for 642 million euros

* Concession to run for 30 years from end of 2017

* Ferrovial to lead design, construction, finance and maintenance of concession

