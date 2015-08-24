MADRID Aug 24 Spanish infrastructure and services operator Ferrovial said on Monday it was part of a consortium that had signed a 1.05 billion euro ($1.21 billion) contract to build part of a new London sewer system.

The consortium made up of Ferrovial Agroman and Laing O'Rourke would build the central 12.7 km section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel, Ferrovial said in a statement.

Amey, the British unit of Ferrovial Servicios, won a separate contract to integrate the information and communications systems for the operation, maintenance and control of the project, it said. ($1 = 0.8704 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Sarah Morris)