UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
MADRID Aug 24 Spanish infrastructure and services operator Ferrovial said on Monday it was part of a consortium that had signed a 1.05 billion euro ($1.21 billion) contract to build part of a new London sewer system.
The consortium made up of Ferrovial Agroman and Laing O'Rourke would build the central 12.7 km section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel, Ferrovial said in a statement.
Amey, the British unit of Ferrovial Servicios, won a separate contract to integrate the information and communications systems for the operation, maintenance and control of the project, it said. ($1 = 0.8704 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Sarah Morris)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.