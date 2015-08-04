MADRID Aug 4 Spain's Ferrovial said on
Tuesday its main shareholder Portman Baela, the investment
vehicle of the Del Pino family, would divide up shares between a
group of other companies, run by the second generation of the
family.
"The operation is part of the orderly transition of the
second generation of the del Pino family in Ferrovial's
capital," said the construction and services group in a
statement.
Maria, Rafael, Joaquin and Leopoldo del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo
would hold their shares through their own holding groups instead
of through Portman Baela, as they did previously, said
Ferrovial.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)