MADRID Aug 4 Spain's Ferrovial said on Tuesday its main shareholder Portman Baela, the investment vehicle of the Del Pino family, would divide up shares between a group of other companies, run by the second generation of the family.

"The operation is part of the orderly transition of the second generation of the del Pino family in Ferrovial's capital," said the construction and services group in a statement.

Maria, Rafael, Joaquin and Leopoldo del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo would hold their shares through their own holding groups instead of through Portman Baela, as they did previously, said Ferrovial. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)