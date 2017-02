MADRID, April 17 Spain must stick to its deficit cutting path to ease the country's ongoing financing problems, Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Tuesday.

"At this moment, when confidence is absolutely crucial, where Spain has external financing problems, and will have for a long time to come...the reduction of the deficit to give confidence to investors is crucial," he said in a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Paul day, writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Julien Toyer)