FRANKFURT, April 20 Spain does not need to tap
the euro zone's rescue fund to shore up its banks, the country's
economy minister, Luis de Guindos, was quoted as saying on
Friday.
De Guindos met with ECB President Mario Draghi and the ECB's
Executive Board earlier this week to discuss Spain's finances as
pressure mounts on it in financial markets amid fears it will
not be able to get its debts under control.
In an interview with German business newspaper Handelsblatt
published on Friday, de Guindos reiterated the message from
Spanish authorities that the country does not need a bailout.
"We will need no money from the rescue funds to refinance
the banks," de Guindos said, adding that Spain had been
penalised by financial markets in recent weeks as fears about a
deeper-than-expected European recession had grown.
