BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Nov 8 Spain's sovereign rating is suitable but would likely fall by two notches to "junk" if Fitch Ratings decided on further negative action, its sovereign ratings manager said on Thursday.
"We think our current rating is the appropriate rating but if we were to take a further negative rating action it's more likely than not it would be to sub-investment grade," David Riley told Reuters.
Fitch's grade for Spain is BBB, two notches above junk and one notch higher than those of Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service. All three have Spain's rating on negative outlook.
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
PARIS, Feb 13 France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.