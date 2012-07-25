MADRID, July 25 Stability of the euro area needs
the adoption of a single supervisory mechanism for the bloc's
banks by the end of this year, Spain and France said on
Wednesday in a joint statement following bilateral talks in
Paris.
"Our common strategy for the stability of the Euro area
includes the adoption, by the end of this year, of a single
supervisory mechanism for banks of the Euro area, involving the
ECB," Spain's Minister of Economy Luis de Guindos and French
counterpart Pierre Moscovici said in a joint statement.
"We expect proposals by the Commission by September and
commit to a swift negotiation. This supervisory mechanism will
open the way for direct recapitalisations with appropriate
conditionality."
De Guindos and Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
also called for swift implementation of the European Council
decisions of June 29 on Tuesday, though they did not put a time
frame on the creation of a single bank mechanism.
Current Spanish debt yields do not reflect the economic
fundamentals, its growth potential and the sustainability of its
public debt, the French and Spanish economy ministers said.
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Clare Kane)