MADRID, Sept 10 Spain's Treasury on Monday
injected 6 billion euros ($7.68 billion) in bonds and bills into
the FROB bank rescue fund to beef up its firepower after the
emergency recapitalisation of lender Bankia, a source
from the economy ministry said.
The injection was carried out at market prices based on last
Friday's close and the FROB will subscribe the paper with 6
billion euros in cash from the Treasury liquidity buffer, the
source also said.
"The operation was closed today. The details will be
published tomorrow," the source said speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The operation will be done through a six-month bill maturing
on March, 15 2013, as well as two bonds maturing on October, 31
2019 - coupon 4.3 percent - and on October, 31 2020 - coupon
4.85 percent - according to data published in the official
journal.
Economy ministry sources said last week the FROB would then
be in a position to recapitalise BFA-Bankia with 4.5
billion euros in state debt, which in turn could be used as
collateral at the European Central bank to obtain cash.