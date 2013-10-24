(Corrects first paragraph to show the court is EU's highest
court, not second-highest)
MADRID Oct 24 A Spanish tax on fuel sales, the
revenues of which were earmarked to health matters, breaches
European Union law, an adviser to the EU's highest court said on
Thursday.
"Spain appears to have knowingly taken the risk of going
forward with the legislation in question and, as a result, that
legislation has been applied for many years to the detriment of
the end-user and the internal market," a statement setting out
Advocate General Nils Whal's opinion said.
While the advocate general's opinion is not binding, the
European Court of Justice's judges typically follow the view of
its adviser.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)