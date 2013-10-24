* ECJ Advocate General argues against Spanish fuel tax
* "Health cent" on fuel meant to finance healthcare spending
* Spain may be liable for 13 billion euros in compensation
MADRID, Oct 24 An adviser to the European
Union's top court has recommended it should rule that a Spanish
fuel tax breaches EU law, potentially obliging Spain to pay
billions of euros in compensation to fuel consumers.
Advocate General Nils Wahl, an adviser to the European Court
of Justice, said in a written opinion on Thursday that the
Spanish tax is illegal because it does not meet the conditions
the EU sets on the levy of additional indirect taxes.
While the advocate general's opinion is not binding, the
European Court of Justice follows most such recommendations.
He also rejected Spain's argument that the country would not
need to repay some 13 billion euros ($18 billion) levied in the
past. EU state aid regulators could insist on repayment if
judges back them in the coming months.
Spain created a "health cent" tax on the sale of
hydrocarbons in 2003 to generate revenues to help finance
healthcare spending by its autonomous regions.
But the adviser said the tax overlapped with a separate tax
on mineral oils and did not meet conditions such as specifically
aiming to reduce hydrocarbon consumption or ensuring that the
revenues are not just lumped into Spain's regular government
budget.
"Spain appears to have knowingly taken the risk of going
forward with the legislation in question and, as a result, that
legislation has been applied for many years to the detriment of
the end-user and the internal market," Wahl said in his opinion.
Spain's finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday
that it would respect the EU court's eventual ruling but noted
that it folded the "health cent" tax into a wider hydrocarbon
tax last year in anticipation of the case.
If negative, the ruling could be a costly challenge for
Spain's local and central governments, which are struggling with
heavy deficits, though it is not clear how many claimants could
come forward with compensation demands.
The ECJ case was brought by Catalan haulage company
Transportes Jordi Besora S.L., which is seeking compensation on
45,632 euros of taxes levied between 2005 and 2008.
Spanish law limits claims to four years.