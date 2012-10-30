* Turned positive in July with net 206,000 T exports
* Spain has invested $5 bln in refinery upgrades
* Meanwhile diesel in strong demand elsewhere in Europe
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Oct 30 Spain has become a net diesel
exporter for the first time on record this year as demand has
collapsed at home and major refinery upgrades have boosted
production capacity, the country's strategic oil reserves
corporation (CORES) said.
CORES data showed the balance of exports to imports turned
positive with the net export of 206,000 tonnes in July and
281,000 tonnes in August.
Pedro Miras, head of CORES, told Reuters the data reflected
falling domestic demand and work by firms such as Repsol
, which made major improvements to its Cartagena
refinery, working at full capacity early this year.
"Refining capacity is falling in Europe each year, whereas
we have maintained our position, and it's now converting us into
a net diesel exporter. This exporting trend should stabilise
around current levels going forward," said Miras, who also heads
the International Energy Agency's (IEA) committee on emergency
stock releases.
Miras said the boost in exports, though relatively small,
will help Spain as it faces a deepening recession and a tough
battle to reduce the public deficit. Spain imports around 75
percent of all its energy needs and all of its crude oil.
Spanish companies have invested around 5 billion euros ($6.5
billion) in refinery upgrades over recent years, which have
prevented at least one refinery closure and allowed the country
to increase and diversify production.
Falling demand has also allowed refiners to export more.
Provisional data for August showed that domestic car diesel
consumption fell by 5.7 percent year-on-year.
At the same time, diesel is in strong demand in the rest of
Europe, while U.S. exports to the region have declined in recent
months, pushing up its price.
European refiners are mostly geared to produce more gasoline
and cannot produce enough diesel to meet regional demand. This
has favoured refiners that have upgraded facilities to produce
more diesel.
Miras also said Spain's oil products reserves were already
in compliance with new European Union rules to come into effect
from Jan. 1 next year, which he said required countries to hold
30 days worth of emergency stocks of several fuel products.
Many European countries do not yet comply, because they hold
stocks of crude oil more than of oil products, he said. OPEC
members are obliged to hold 90 days worth of emergency oil
stocks.
High stock levels will shelter Spain from potential supply
shocks that have hit northern European countries due to refinery
maintenance work, he said, before the winter season drives up
demand for heating fuel.
"I think we are well prepared for any shock. The country's
imports are geographically well diversified. We also have a very
flexible and modern refining production, which allows us to
refine all sorts of types of crude," he said.
He added that he did not see a need for an emergency release
of stocks to prevent a supply crunch in Europe, though the IEA
is monitoring developments on a daily basis.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(With reporting by Claire Milhench in London; Editing by Fiona
Ortiz and Jane Baird)